Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad said legal action against protesters would be taken "without leniency, mercy or retreat," according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“The charges against all those involved in the riots are the same,” Movahedi Azad said, Tasnim reported. “Whether they are individuals who have assisted rioters and terrorists in destroying and damaging public security and property, or mercenaries who have armed themselves and caused fear and terror among citizens.“

The Prosecutor General said that “all criminals are enemies“.

Iran's Faraj Police Command has advised citizens to keep a close eye on their teenagers amid reports of property damage during the ongoing protests.

Police urged families to “be careful with youth and teenagers, given the firm decision not to tolerate violence,“ in a statement published by Iran's state-run IRIB media.

“Given the presence of terrorist groups and armed individuals at some gatherings last night and their plans to killings, as well as the firm decision not to tolerate violence and to deal decisively with the insurgents, families are strongly advised to take care of their youth and teenagers to protect the lives and property of citizens,“ the statement said.