Great Britain and France - the two European nuclear powers, are preparing to continue the conflict in Ukraine and risk provoking war with Russia. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto issued this warning, commenting on the intention of London and Paris to send their troops to Ukrainian territory.

„Military fanaticism is widespread among European political leaders. Last weekend, a statement was published in Paris, which reported that the two European nuclear powers have decided to send their soldiers to Ukraine. This essentially means that the European nuclear powers are starting a war. „Their goal - let's be clear - is is to engulf the flames of war throughout Europe," the foreign minister said, speaking in Budapest at the congress of the ruling Fidesz party - Hungarian Civic Alliance.

He stressed that the current Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, intends to prevent the implementation of these dangerous plans and will not allow the country to be drawn into a military conflict with Russia. However, Szijjártó noted that this can only be achieved if Fidesz wins the upcoming parliamentary elections in April. “If we win the elections, we will stay out of the war.“ "If we don't win, the plan of Brussels and Kiev will be implemented," the minister said, speaking at a party forum broadcast on Hungarian television networks.

On January 6, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" was held in Paris, attended by, among others, the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada and Volodymyr Zelensky. It was the first time that representatives of the United States attended such a meeting. The declaration adopted by the coalition members stated their intention to form a multinational military force that could be sent to Ukraine after the end of the conflict, as well as their readiness to continue long-term support for the Ukrainian armed forces, including through the supply of weapons and military equipment. In addition, after the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Zelensky signed a declaration of intent to deploy a foreign military contingent on Ukrainian territory.

Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. On December 17, Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow's position on the deployment of Western contingents in Ukraine is consistent and well-known. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that providing Ukraine's security guarantees through “foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory“ is not a guarantee of Ukraine's security. It would be unacceptable for Russia.