Four injured in Kurdish drone strikes in Aleppo

At least four civilians were injured in drone strikes on residential areas of Aleppo by the Kurdish coalition „Syrian Democratic Forces“ (SDF), the SANA news agency reported.

A SDF drone had earlier attacked the provincial administration building in Aleppo during a press conference held there by the governor and two ministers of the Syrian transitional government.

The Kurdish coalition, for its part, denied all allegations of strikes and said its forces „did not shell any civilian areas in Aleppo city“.

Earlier, the Syrian army announced the end of all security operations in the Kurdish district of Sheikh Maqsud. Meanwhile, the SDF coalition said in an official statement that clashes in the western part of the district continue, accompanied by strikes by Turkish drones supporting government forces.

The situation in the northern capital of Syria escalated on January 6, when SDF forces used drones to attack government positions. As a result, one soldier was killed and several were wounded. In response to the ceasefire violation, the Syrian army destroyed an ammunition depot held by the Kurds in the Sheikh Maqsud district. After that, intense exchange of fire began in several districts of Aleppo. According to the latest data, the number of civilian casualties from the shelling by the Kurdish coalition has increased to nine, and at least 55 people have been injured.

On the night of January 9, the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian Transitional Government announced the imposition of a ceasefire in Aleppo. According to the agreements reached, the Kurdish forces were to leave the areas of Sheikh Maqsud, Ashrafiya and Bani Zeid, carrying only their personal light weapons. The Syrian army, in turn, guaranteed their safe withdrawal. However, some fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) refused to surrender their positions and, violating the ceasefire, opened fire on government forces, demanding the continuation of the fighting.