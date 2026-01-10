According to NetBlocks, a cybersecurity watchdog, the internet outage in Iran has reached the 48-hour mark.

“Iran has been offline for 48 hours as telemetry shows that the nationwide internet blackout remains in effect,“ NetBlocks said in a post on X.

A Tehran resident confirmed to CNN today that mobile service is unavailable in the Iranian capital.

Yesterday, NetBlocks CEO Alp Toker told CNN that some Iranians have managed to connect to the outside world using smuggled Starlink terminals or mobile service from neighboring countries.

“National blackouts are the regime's preferred strategy when deadly force is about to be used against protesters,“ said Toker, “in order to prevent news of what is happening on the ground from spreading and also to limit international scrutiny.“

However, a 47-year-old Tehran resident previously told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity, that the blackout had the opposite effect, drawing more protesters to demonstrations.