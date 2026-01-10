The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife took place when no one was physically with the Venezuelan leader, noted Russian Ambassador to the republic Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov on the Soloviev Live television channel.

„That is, „nearby“ means in close proximity.“

Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, made the decision to follow him when he was captured by US forces, Bagdasarov specified.

„Those who witnessed this situation, and there were other people in the room, said that she followed him herself. "It's a heroic act," he said.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the US had launched large-scale strikes against Venezuela and that the republic's leader, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.