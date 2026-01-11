The UK is in talks with European allies about deploying a NATO military contingent in Greenland to guard the Arctic against a possible invasion by US President Donald Trump, The Telegraph reports, citing its sources.

In recent days, British officials have met with counterparts from several countries including Germany and France to begin preparations, the newspaper reports. The plans are still in their early stages and could include sending British troops, warships and aircraft to defend Greenland from Russia and China.

European countries hope that a significant increase in their presence in the Arctic will persuade Trump to abandon his desire to annex the island.

Government sources said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took the threat from Russia and China in the region "extremely seriously" and agrees that action is needed.

“NATO continues to discuss strengthening security in the region and we will not rush, but the UK is working with NATO allies to step up efforts to strengthen deterrence and defence in the Arctic“, a source told the publication.

British officials said the armed forces were already preparing for a more active role in ensuring security in the Arctic.