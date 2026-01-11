Venezuelan Foreign Ministry: Absolute calm, peace and stability reign in the country, the US suggests a non-existent ris

The State Department's warning about a security threat in Venezuela is false, and the country remains stable and peaceful.

This is stated in a statement by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, published on the Telegram channel of Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto.

„The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the US State Department's warning about a security threat in our country is based on false reports aimed at creating an imaginary risk that does not actually exist“, the ministry said.

„Absolute calm, peace and stability reign in Venezuela. All settlements, transport routes, checkpoints and security facilities are functioning normally, and the armed forces of the republic are under the control of the Bolivarian Government, the sole guarantor of the legitimate right to use force and guarantee the peace of the Venezuelan people,“ the statement stressed.

Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to protecting peace, stability and ensuring the security of the Venezuelan people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Previously, the United States Department of State called on Americans in Venezuela to leave the country immediately, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BNR. A statement from the department cited risks associated with armed militias called collegitos, who stop cars and search them for American citizens or evidence of support for America.



"The security situation in Venezuela continues to be volatile", the US State Department said a week after the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was ousted from power and removed from the country by US military forces.



"Once international flights have resumed, United States citizens should leave the country immediately", the State Department said.