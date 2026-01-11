Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last shah, who was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979, said that US President Donald Trump is “ready to help“ protesters in Iran as anti-government demonstrations spread across the country.

“The world is with your national revolution today and admires your courage. In particular, President Trump, as the leader of the free world, is closely watching your incredible courage and has said he is ready to help you,“ Pahlavi said in a video message released on Sunday.

“Don't abandon the streets. My heart is with you. "I know I will be with you soon," he added.

Pahlavi said Sunday that "credible reports" show the Islamic Republic is "facing a serious shortage of mercenaries to face the millions of people on the streets." CNN could not independently confirm the claim.

On Saturday, he called for a two-day nationwide strike.