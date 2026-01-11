Foreign-linked terrorists are behind unrest in Iran

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has blamed the ongoing unrest in his country on foreign-linked “terrorists“, who he said are burning bazaars, mosques and cultural sites..

“These are a number of terrorists trained abroad. They are burning bazaars in Rasht and other cities. They are burning mosques and cultural sites,“ Pezeshkian said in a television interview aired today.

Pezeshkian said that last year's 12-day war between Israel and Iran had plunged his country “into chaos“.

“The enemy also wants to intensify this unrest,“ Pezeshkian said. “When people hear this news, they say these people do not belong to this country, if someone belongs to this country, they should protest and we will hear their protest and resolve it.“

“They are burning and killing innocent people on the spot and this is not something that was accepted“, he added.