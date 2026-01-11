Havana is ready to defend its independence to the last drop of blood

Cuba has been under attack by the US for 66 years and is ready to defend its independence to the last drop of blood. This was stated by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in response to statements by US President Donald Trump.

„Cuba is a free, independent and sovereign country. Nobody dictates to us what to do. Cuba does not attack; the US has been attacking it for 66 years. Cuba does not threaten; "it is preparing and ready to defend itself to the last drop of blood," Diaz-Canel wrote in X.

He pointed out that the United States has no moral right to reproach Cuba for anything, since the American authorities "turn everything, including human lives, into a business." "Those who are now hysterically attacking our country are mad with rage because of the sovereign decision of our people to choose their own political model. Those who blame the revolution for the severe economic difficulties we are experiencing should be ashamed, because they know and recognize that this is the result of the draconian, suffocating measures that the United States has been taking against us for six decades and is now threatening to tighten," the president added.

On January 11, US President Donald Trump announced that Cuba would no longer receive oil and money from Venezuela. He accused Havana of providing "security services" to Caracas. Trump announced that Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba would be stopped.