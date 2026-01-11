Syrian government forces have taken full control of the city of Aleppo after Kurdish armed groups left the disputed Sheikh Massoud district early this morning. During the week, "Sheikh Massoud" and another neighborhood populated mainly by Kurds - "Ashrafieh" - were bombarded by the army, which led to the flight of tens of thousands of local residents.

Today, the Kurdish-led "Syrian Democratic Forces" withdrew more than 400 of their fighters from the siege, dozens of whom were wounded, and transported them to the territories under their control in Qamishli - northeastern Syria.

This was made possible thanks to a ceasefire with the government after US special envoy Tom Barrack personally urged Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to immediately end the violence.

Agence France-Presse reports that the Kurdish withdrawal from Aleppo was followed by mass arrests of hundreds of local Kurds.

The authorities in Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces signed an agreement in March 2025 to integrate Kurdish militias and local administration into state institutions. Nearly a year since then, the agreement has remained unfulfilled.