Bloomberg: Europe fears Trump pressure is putting Cuba on the brink of disaster

European diplomats fear that Cuba will face a humanitarian crisis and a governance collapse amid growing pressure from US President Donald Trump, who threatens to cut off fuel and funding to the island, Bloomberg reports.

Agency sources describe the situation in Cuba as a developing energy crisis that could paralyze ports and lead to serious food shortages. According to diplomats, “the country is on the brink of disaster“, which the current leadership will not be able to handle.

European diplomats link the possible destabilization in Cuba to the US operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, after which Trump announced that the regime in Havana was “on the verge of falling“.

On January 11, he promised to completely cut off the island's access to oil and money supplied by Venezuela and called on the Cuban leadership to “make a deal before it's too late“.