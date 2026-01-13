Over 3,000 students in eight counties in Romania will study online or will not have classes at all today due to adverse weather conditions, the Ministry of Education announced in a press release. The measure applies to the counties of Arges, Arad, Dolj, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Timis and Teleorman, BTA reported.

A yellow code for dangerously cold weather is in effect throughout the country. This morning, thermometers in Bucharest showed minus nine degrees.

Romania experienced its coldest night this winter, the national television TeVere reported in a report. In Transylvania, the mercury in thermometers has dropped to minus 21 degrees. Later today, new snowfalls are expected in many places.

However, not everyone is afraid of the cold and ice. For young people in Timiș, it has become a challenge. Digi24's camera captured a group of Romanians who plunged into a frozen lake and remained in the icy water for almost half an hour. Among the daredevils was Olympic gymnastics champion Maria Olaru.

“Why do we do this? First of all, because it's an adventure, it's a challenge, you're pushing your limits“, explains doctor Vlad Gaspar, but adds that he doesn't recommend it for people with heart conditions, pregnant women or children.