Moscow: Foreign forces are trying to destroy the Iranian state by applying the methods of color revolutions

Russia today condemned “subversive foreign interference“ in Iran's internal affairs and said that American threats of new air strikes against this country “are categorically unacceptable“, TASS and Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“Those who plan to use the externally inspired unrest as a pretext for repeating the aggression against Iran carried out in June 2025 must be aware of the disastrous consequences of such actions for the situation in the Near and Middle East, as well as for global international security“, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Foreign forces hostile to Tehran are trying to destroy the Iranian state by applying the methods of color revolutions, Zakharova said.

“The illegal pressure of the West through sanctions, to which the Islamic Republic has been subjected for many years, hinders the country's development, creates economic and social problems, "which ordinary Iranians suffer most," she stressed.

Zakharova also drew attention to the fact that "external forces hostile to Iran are trying to use the growing public tension to destabilize and destroy the Iranian state."

"The infamous methods of color revolution are being used, in which peaceful protests, through the efforts of specially trained and armed provocateurs acting on instructions from abroad, turn into cruel and senseless atrocities, pogroms, murders of law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens, including children," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.