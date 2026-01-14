Delcy Rodriguez is sending diplomat Felix Plasencia to Washington for talks on Thursday. Maria Machado will also be ther

Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez will send former foreign minister Felix Plasencia, who now serves at the country's embassy in Britain, to the United States for talks, she said. Bloomberg, citing its sources.

According to them, Plasencia will arrive in Washington on January 15.

Former opposition member of the Venezuelan parliament Maria Corina Machado will also be there that day.

Last night, US President Donald Trump joked that if the operation of US special forces to kidnap President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela had failed, he would have pretended to have opposed it from the beginning.

The American leader noted that members of the Democratic Party, his opposition, criticize him for the operation. “Why are they against the attack on Venezuela? They oppose it after they realized that this is perhaps the most successful attack – "probably the most talented, brilliant, tactically calculated attack that we've had, maybe, in the last 100 years. And they're against it," Trump said.

"If the attack had failed, I probably would have done the same thing: changed my position and said, 'I told them not to do that.' But here we have one of the most successful attacks in history, and they're still finding a way to counter it," he concluded.