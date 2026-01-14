European Union (EU) officials would be better off focusing on Greenland than commenting on the situation in Iran. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, TASS reports, quoted by Focus.



"I have a question for European officials. They know where Greenland is and where Iran is, right? They don't want to ask themselves why they are commenting on the situation in Iran, which is located in another part of the world, a little further from them than Greenland is,", the diplomat notes.



"Why does the EU pay so much attention to Iran and so little to Greenland?



"Why shouldn't we focus on Greenland now? "Don't you think that the situation in Iran has become a "saving excuse" for EU officials to distract their population from the fact that they are taking the island away from them, without a referendum?", Zakharova points out.