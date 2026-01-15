Opposition in North Macedonia: Intentional clashes with Bulgaria and Greece are being produced

The opposition SDSM (Social Democratic Union of Macedonia) assessed the US decision to freeze the processing of immigration visa applications from 75 countries, including North Macedonia, as a result of the wrong policy of the ruling party and equating the country with Somalia, Syria, Ghana, Rwanda, Bhutan, Nigeria, etc., BTA reported.

In a statement from SDSM, they recall the increased tariffs last year, which also affected the country, and say that the policies of the ruling VMRO-DPMNE coalition “threaten the strategic partnership with the US and EU integration”.

According to the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE is pursuing an anti-American policy, mentioning Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Stoilkovich, “who has open pro-Russian views and direct ties to Moscow”, but in parallel, the ruling party is waging “an anti-European campaign”.

”Deliberate clashes with Greece and Bulgaria are being produced, closed issues are being opened, excuses are being invented to justify isolation and the blocking of negotiations. "There are no reforms, the government is pursuing an anti-European and anti-American policy, which is leading (North) Macedonia to complete isolation," say the SDSM, which claims that it will continue to expose the government's actions in the country because the United States is a strategic partner of North Macedonia, "whose place is in NATO and the EU."

US President Donald Trump is freezing the processing of applications for immigration visas from 75 countries, a State Department spokesman said, quoted by Reuters.

The suspension will affect applications from countries such as Russia and Belarus, as well as countries in South America such as Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay, Balkan countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina and Albania, and countries in South Asia including Pakistan and Bangladesh. The list also includes many countries in Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

The decision takes effect on January 21, the spokesman said.

A diplomatic cable from the State Department to US embassies around the world states that the department is conducting a “full review“ of all policy decisions, guidelines and regulations to ensure “the highest level of vetting and selection“ of all applicants for US visas. The cable, sent to US missions, says there are indications that citizens of these countries are seeking access to the US social system and benefits.

The measure, first reported by "Fox News", does not affect US tourist visas, which are in the spotlight in connection with the upcoming US hosting of the World Cup this year and the Olympics in 2028.