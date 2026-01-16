Over 300 Antwerp port employees suspended

More than 300 employees of the port of Antwerp have been suspended after failing new security checks aimed at combating drug crime, the Belga agency reported, citing local publications, BTA reported.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Belgian Federal Police has been carrying out checks on people working in Belgian ports as part of stricter measures against drug trafficking. The procedure includes a security assessment by the National Maritime Security Service.

According to official data, 16,678 people have been checked so far, mainly in Antwerp. About 2% of them received a negative assessment, which is equivalent to approximately 320 people, many of whom were immediately removed from their positions.

The majority of those checked so far are employees of the port administration, with the next stage to include dock workers. People with a negative assessment still have access to the port area, but are not allowed to occupy "important" positions. Employers are legally obliged to comply with the recommendations.

The government states that the aim of the measure is to prevent people associated with drug crimes from accessing sensitive positions. The decision comes amid record cocaine seizures at the port of Antwerp, where around 55 tonnes were seized last year.

Employers and unions are closely monitoring the process, as there are concerns that overly strict checks could disrupt the normal operation of the port. Talks are currently underway between unions, the police and the justice minister to develop clear guidelines for carrying out the checks.