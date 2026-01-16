Armed individuals and rebels! About 3,000 people have been arrested during the protests in Iran

About 3,000 people have been arrested during the protests in Iran, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a publication by the Iranian news agency Tasnim, BTA reports.

Among those detained are “armed individuals and rebels“, as well as “members of terrorist organizations“, Tasnim notes, citing representatives of the security forces.

In its latest report, however, the Norway-based non-governmental organization “Iran Human Rights“ indicates that according to its data, the detainees are about 20,000.