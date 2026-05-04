Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, during which the two discussed Ukraine's ambitions to join the European Union, BTA reports.

Fico, who is often described as one of the most Russia-friendly leaders in the European bloc, is expected to travel to Moscow later this week to attend the May 9 parade.

“We discussed cooperation in various areas, as well as the possibility of holding a government meeting in the format of an intergovernmental commission in the near future,“ Zelensky wrote in an article in Ex.

The meeting comes at a time of ongoing diplomatic efforts by Kiev to strengthen its support among European partners, including among countries whose leaders demonstrate a more hesitant position towards war.