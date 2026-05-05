White House: Cuba is destroyed. We would be honored to liberate it

US President Donald Trump reiterated the possibility of the US deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to the coast of Cuba.

“Maybe on the way back from Iran, when we finish this, because we have to do things one at a time, we will stop the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln a few hundred yards off the coast and see if they want to do something“, he told Salem News Channel.

According to the US leader, Cuba “is destroyed now“.

“It would be an honor to liberate it“, he said.

On May 1, Trump announced that the United States intends to take control of Cuba “almost immediately“ by deploying the aforementioned aircraft carrier.