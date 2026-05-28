Fuel tanker bound for Cuba goes missing

A tanker carrying about 300,000 barrels of fuel bound for Cuba has strayed from the Caribbean. This is according to data from LSEG vessel monitoring on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The tanker Universal was loaded at a Russian port.

Cuba has struggled to provide electricity and much-needed fuel for vehicles nearly two months after its last oil import, aboard a Russian-flagged tanker, arrived at a Cuban port in late March.

The United States cut off oil exports from Venezuela to Cuba after ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, and U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose punitive tariffs on any other country that sends crude to Cuba.