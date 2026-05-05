Tasnim: At least five killed in US attack on two cargo ships in Strait of Hormuz

At least five people were killed in a US attack on two cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing a military source.

According to the source, the ships carrying civilian cargo were on their way from the Omani port of Khasab to the Iranian coast. The incident was reported after the US verified reports that several Iranian boats had been sunk by the US.

Earlier, the Associated Press, citing Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, reported that US military helicopters had sunk six small Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran denied the allegations, saying that the US had not sunk any Iranian naval vessels on May 4.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the US military has diverted 50 merchant ships since imposing a naval blockade on Iran.

“To date, 50 merchant ships have been diverted by US forces“, the command said in a statement published on X.

The US military began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. CENTCOM stated its intention to block the movement of all ships heading to ports in the Islamic Republic, as well as those attempting to sail from its shores.