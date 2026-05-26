Russia reports establishing control over two villages in Sumy region in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces have established control over the villages of Zapsilya and Ryasne in Sumy region in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported, quoted by “Reuters“, BTA reports.

From “Reuters“ specify that they could not confirm the information through independent sources.

For their part, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) denied the allegations that Russian troops had captured the village of Ryasne, describing them as part of Russia's information and psychological operations, Ukrinform reported.

“The settlement remains under the control of the AFU, and the situation is fully under control“, the command of the 14th Army Corps emphasized.

The Ukrainian army added that their units continue to hold defensive positions, repel Russian attacks and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Border Service, Andriy Demchenko, stated that Russian forces are increasingly using small assault groups in the border areas of Sumy region, but without achieving a significant breakthrough or expansion of the controlled territory.