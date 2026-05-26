Putin in Kazakhstan on May 27

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for his state visit to Kazakhstan, which will take place on May 27. This was stated to reporters by the press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov.

„The president is preparing for his state visit to Kazakhstan, which begins tomorrow. Tomorrow evening the president will be in Astana and will begin his conversation with the Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This is a very important conversation. Very serious preparations have been made for this visit. A representative Russian delegation led by the president will work in Astana tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,“ the Kremlin spokesman said.

The day after tomorrow, according to Peskov, the Russian leader will attend the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Kazakhstan and Russia continue to develop long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, which remains a key area of their strategic partnership, Kazinform reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

This cooperation covers a wide range of sectors of the fuel and energy complex, including exploration and production, electricity, and resource transportation. Today, the work of the relevant departments is built on a solid foundation of mutual agreements: joint projects demonstrate sustainable practical implementation, and all work processes are managed constructively and effectively.

The parties pay special attention to energy security, stable operation of national energy systems, and improving the efficiency of transport and logistics corridors.

In the oil sector, export routes remain stable and uninterrupted. In particular, the use of the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) remains a top priority, continuing to play a key role in ensuring reliable supplies of Kazakh crude oil to foreign markets. Cooperation in the gas industry is expanding in the field of hydrocarbon processing and regional natural gas transit. This dialogue strengthens the energy connectivity of the region and improves the reliability of supplies to consumers, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted.

The parallel operation of national electricity transmission networks is also proving its effectiveness. In the electricity sector, coordination between dispatch centers is constantly being strengthened to maintain a unified balance, facilitate the technical exchange of electricity, and ensure mutual reliability of supplies.

The ministry emphasized that the energy partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia remains a key factor in regional stability and contributes to the stable macroeconomic development of both countries.

We recall that energy and transport infrastructure is being modernized in Kazakhstan. It is also reported that Kazakhstan will update the rules for risk assessment in the energy sector.