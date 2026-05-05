Tehran: Iran has not even started its confrontation with the US yet

The influential speaker of the Iranian parliament (Majlis), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that Iran "has not even started yet" its actual confrontation with the US, a day after reports of clashes in the Strait of Hormuz, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

"We are well aware that maintaining the current situation (in the region) is unbearable for the US, and we have not even started yet", Ghalibaf said in a message on the Persian-language social network Ex.

He added that the US and its allies had threatened the security of shipping and energy supplies, and said that "their malign presence is decreasing" in the Middle East.