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Tehran: Iran has not even started its confrontation with the US yet

Tehran: Iran has not even started its confrontation with the US yet

We are well aware that maintaining the current situation in the region is unbearable for the US, and we have not even started yet, Ghalibaf said in a message on the Persian-language social network Ex

Май 5, 2026 12:18 55

Tehran: Iran has not even started its confrontation with the US yet - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The influential speaker of the Iranian parliament (Majlis), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that Iran "has not even started yet" its actual confrontation with the US, a day after reports of clashes in the Strait of Hormuz, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

"We are well aware that maintaining the current situation (in the region) is unbearable for the US, and we have not even started yet", Ghalibaf said in a message on the Persian-language social network Ex.

He added that the US and its allies had threatened the security of shipping and energy supplies, and said that "their malign presence is decreasing" in the Middle East.