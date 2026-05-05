Ukraine strikes deep into Russian rear: missiles at military plant 1,500 km from front

Ukraine has launched new missile strikes on several targets deep into Russian rear, including military-industrial complex facilities in the city of Cheboksary - the capital of the Chuvash Republic, located more than 1,500 kilometers from the front line. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

“Our long-range actions are a continuation of our completely fair response to the Russian strikes“, Zelensky said in an article in Ex.

According to him, the struck plant in Cheboksary produces navigation components for the Russian navy, missile industry, aviation and armored vehicles, making it a key element of Russia's military logistics.

The attack is another demonstration of Kiev's growing capabilities to strike strategic targets far from the battlefield and put pressure on the Russian defense industry in depth.