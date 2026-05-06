Vance: 186,000 deceased receive food assistance from US taxpayers

According to US Vice President Jay D. Vance, 186,000 deceased are receiving food assistance in the United States.

“186,000 deceased are receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, and 186,000 deceased Americans are receiving food stamps“, he said during a speech in Des Moines, Iowa.

The speech was broadcast on the White House YouTube channel.

“I know the fake news media will use my speech to make headlines about Jay D. Vance proposing to eliminate food stamps. "I think we should take food stamps away from people who have died, and I'm guilty of that," the vice president joked.

Vance added that some SNAP recipients include owners of luxury Lamborghinis. "I think 95 percent of the American population would agree that if you're rich enough to afford a Lamborghini, you're rich enough not to be getting SNAP benefits from American citizens," he said.

In early April, US President Donald Trump announced that Vance would be in charge of combating fraud in the United States.