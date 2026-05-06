Explosions were heard tonight on the Iranian island of Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz, Al-Hadath TV reported, as well as in the city of Bandar Abbas and Hormozgan province.

According to local sources and international media, the explosions were heard around 01:30 local time, with additional explosions recorded around 04:00, coming from the direction of Larak Island.

The explosions come amid an escalating conflict between the United States and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. The region has been under increased pressure due to the US operation “Project Freedom”, aimed at ensuring the passage of ships through the strait despite the Iranian blockade.

Qeshm Island is a key military point for Tehran, often described as an “underground missile fortress” that controls the entrance to the Persian Gulf.

Shortly before the reports of the explosions, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters were carrying out missions to enforce a naval blockade against Iran.

The previous days had been marked by attacks on commercial vessels, including the explosion of the South Korean cargo ship HMM Namu and drone attacks on UAE tankers.

Although Iranian authorities often attribute such incidents to accidents, the timing of the explosions coincided with intensive air and naval strikes in the region. According to Vanguard analysts, the explosions may have been the result of targeted strikes on Iranian military sites or coastal missile launchers on the island.

Local authorities in Hormozgan province reported that the sounds were the result of air defense actions against micro-aircraft and reconnaissance drones. They denied that there were any direct hits, damage or large explosions on Qeshm Island itself.