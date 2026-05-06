Two killed and 37 injured in the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the new Ukrainian Flamingo missile against th

The number of injured in the Ukrainian drone attack against the Russian city of Cheboksary has risen to 37, 11 of whom remain in hospital, the regional Ministry of Health announced. Three of them are in serious condition.

On May 5, 2026, it carried out a massive combined attack with drones and cruise missiles against the city of Cheboksary, the capital of the Chuvash Republic, located about 1,500 km from the front line.

The main target of the attack was the defense plant “VNIIR-Progress“, which produces key components for high-precision weapons, including “Kometa“ antennas used in “Shahed“ drones and “Iskander“ and “Kalibur“ missiles. for protection from means of radio-electronic warfare (ERW).

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the use of new Ukrainian “Flamingo” cruise missiles, which flew over 1,500 km. The attack also involved long-range “Lyutyi” kamikaze drones.

Video footage from local residents shows a massive fire in the area of the plant and destroyed workshops.

A drone hit an apartment building on “Stroitel” Street, causing a fire. Two deaths were reported, in addition to the wounded.

Public transport in Cheboksary has been suspended, and schools and colleges have switched to distance learning.

For the first time in the history of the conflict, a missile alert has been declared so deep into the Russian rear, including in areas 2,000 km from the border.