Kiev and Moscow accuse each other of ceasefire violations

Ukraine has accused Russia of violating a ceasefire initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Reuters reported, News.bg reports.

Ukrainian authorities reported one dead and three wounded in frontline areas in the north and east of the country.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said that Russia had attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhia overnight, which he said showed a rejection of peace efforts and that calls for a ceasefire had no real substance.

Moscow announced a unilateral ceasefire from May 8 to 9, coinciding with the celebrations of victory in World War II, while Kiev proposed an indefinite ceasefire starting from May 6, with a call for reciprocity from the Russian side.

Ukrainian The air force reported a new wave of drone and missile attacks, including strikes on Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and other regions, causing damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure.