Iran considers US ceasefire proposals

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the Islamic Republic is considering US proposals to end the war and will present its position to Pakistan, ISNA news agency reported, BTA reports.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that "great progress" had been made towards a comprehensive agreement between Washington and Tehran and that the military operation in the region would be temporarily suspended.

Trump also warned that if Iran refused, "larger and more intense" bombing would follow.

However, Tehran said that the use of threatening rhetoric was ineffective and could lead to further deterioration of the situation between the two countries.