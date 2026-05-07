Thirteen injured in Ukrainian drone attack on residential buildings in Bryansk

Thirteen people, including a child, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on residential buildings in Bryansk, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz announced.

“Like the Nazis, they hit residential buildings and civilians at night. As a result of the terrorist attack in the Bezhitsky district of Bryansk, unfortunately, 13 people, including a child, were injured“, Bogomaz said.

The injured have been taken to hospital.

According to the governor, two residential buildings and more than 20 apartments were damaged. Forty cars were also damaged.

Flight restrictions have been imposed at more than 10 Russian airports.

Bogomaz warned that the investigation into the aftermath would continue throughout the day. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Bryansk was hit by rocket attacks in early March this year. The Investigative Committee found that the Ukrainian armed forces fired at least 16 Storm Shadow missiles at the city. The attack damaged more than 420 civilian infrastructure, killing eight civilians and wounding 55 others, including a child.

Air defense systems destroyed two drones heading towards Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on his Max channel.

“Emergency services are working at the site of the fallen debris,“ Sobyanin said.

Earlier, the Federal Air Transport Agency announced restrictions on the operation of Vnukovo airport. The Sheremetyevo press service said that flights would take off and arrive by prior arrangement. This measure is related to the implementation of the "carpet" plan.

Airport restrictions were imposed in Pskov, Sochi, Tambov, Ivanovo, Penza, Saratov, Yaroslavl, as well as in Gelendzhik and Krasnodar, where, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, "additional temporary restrictions" have been introduced.

"Gelendzhik Airport receives and takes off flights from 8:30 to 20:00, and Krasnodar from 9:00 to 23:00 Moscow time," the statement said.

On May 5, air defense forces intercepted 18 drones flying towards Moscow within 24 hours.