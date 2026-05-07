Tehran mocks Washington: Operation Trust Me, Bro failed

The speaker of the Iranian parliament and head of Iran's peace talks, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, wrote on the social media platform X that Operation Trust Me, Bro /„Trust me, bro“/ has failed.

„Operation Trust Me, Bro failed. Now we are back to business as usual with Operation „Fauxios“, wrote Ghalibaf.

„Fauxios“ is a combination of the words „faux“ (meaning „fake“) and the name of the news channel Axios, which previously reported details of peace talks between the US and Iran.

On May 6, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of Operation “Project Freedom” - an attempt to free ships blocked in the Persian Gulf. He noted that Washington and Tehran have made “significant progress towards a full and final agreement”.

On May 5, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the United States of threatening shipping and energy transit in the Strait of Hormuz through a naval blockade and ceasefire violations. He wrote that “the new equation in the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of stabilizing”.

On May 6, Trump said that negotiations between the US and Iran had gone “very well” and did not rule out the possibility of a peace agreement. According to the US president, Tehran has agreed to give up its nuclear weapons.