Norway allocates $302 million for arms supplies to Kiev

Norway will allocate 2.8 billion Norwegian kroner ($302 million) for arms supplies to Ukraine, the Norwegian government announced.

The funds will be channeled through the PURL (Priority Requirements List of Ukraine) scheme. It was agreed in July last year: every month Ukraine draws up a list of necessary weapons, mainly produced in the United States, which are then purchased by Europeans.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is in Norway, where he began his visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Støre.

On the afternoon of May 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Norway for its “sincere support“. “Today is an important step in Norway's support – approximately $300 million under the PURL program. Norway's total assistance to PURL now exceeds $1.2 billion. This is the largest contribution among those who have joined the program," he wrote on Telegram.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov will travel to Miami this week for bilateral talks with the US President's envoy Steve Witkoff, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Bloomberg's sources, including a White House official, declined to disclose details of the upcoming meeting. The agency notes that Kiev hopes that US President Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, will join the talks, but his participation remains uncertain.

Rustem Umerov was a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the 2022 talks with Russia and led it in 2025 for the two rounds of talks in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2. In late July, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Umerov secretary of the UNSC and tasked him with "intensifying the negotiating path". Another round of talks between Ukraine and Russia followed. At the meeting in Istanbul on July 23, Umerov again led the Ukrainian delegation.

The delegations then met in Abu Dhabi (January 23 and 24; February 4-5) and Geneva (February 17-18). The talks were held in a trilateral format with the participation of President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the American leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

In early May, Politico, citing sources, reported that for Trump and his entourage, the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine had become secondary to the war against Iran. One of the sources of the publication noted that the peace process was “stuck“ and required a new impetus. Despite the shift in focus to Iran, the source added, US contacts with Moscow and Kiev were maintained.

According to Moscow, the peace process will be resumed after agreeing on a schedule with the US. On April 25, Kiev proposed holding trilateral talks with the United States and Russia in Azerbaijan.