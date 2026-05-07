ISW: Russia ignored Ukrainian ceasefire and continued attacks

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Russia ignored the ceasefire unilaterally announced by Ukraine, which came into effect on the night of May 5-6, and continued air and ground attacks, News.bg reports.

According to the analysis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a ceasefire under the same conditions as the ceasefire previously announced by the Kremlin for Victory Day on May 9. Moscow, however, has not officially recognized the initiative.

ISW points out that in the first hours after the ceasefire began, Russian forces carried out dozens of airstrikes and used drones and missiles against Ukrainian cities, including Zaporizhia, Kramatorsk and Dnipro.

According to Ukrainian authorities, at least 21 civilians were killed in the attacks and dozens more were injured. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched over 100 drones and several missiles overnight.

The analysis also noted that the Kremlin has accused Kiev of violating the ceasefire, although according to ISW, the strikes cited by Moscow were carried out before the official start of the Ukrainian ceasefire.

The institute also recalls previous cases in which Russia has declared unilateral ceasefires, but hostilities have continued, including during Orthodox Easter.