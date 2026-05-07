Survey: Most EU citizens do not see the US as a reliable partner

The majority of citizens in the European Union do not perceive the United States as a reliable partner, according to an analysis by the German Bertelsmann Foundation, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

The survey, based on a survey of over 18,000 people in the 27 EU member states, was conducted in March by the research institute “Nira Data“.

According to the results, 58% of EU citizens consider the US to be an unreliable partner, with this share reaching 73% in Germany. Only 31% identify Washington as the bloc's most important partner.

The report reports a significant change compared to the previous year, when the share of trust was higher, and links the trend to the influence of the policies of US President Donald Trump.

About 73% of respondents support the idea of Europe following a more independent foreign policy course. At the same time, China is not perceived as a preferred alternative, and trust in it remains low.

According to the analysis, the most stable partners for the EU remain the UK and Canada, while support for NATO remains high - about 63% of respondents.