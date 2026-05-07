Rosatom expects ceasefire around Zaporozhye NPP to repair power line

Rosatom said it hopes to reach a ceasefire around the Zaporozhye NPP by the end of May, which would allow for the repair of a damaged external power line, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The corporation's Director General Alexei Likhachev indicated that talks are currently underway with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency for a temporary cessation of hostilities in the area.

According to him, the plant currently relies on only one external power line, after the second was cut off at the end of March.

Moscow and Kiev have previously reached local temporary truces in order to carry out critical repair work around the nuclear facility.