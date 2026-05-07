Russia: 32 drones flying towards Moscow shot down as preparations for Victory Day celebrations

Russia said on Monday that since the beginning of the day, air defenses had destroyed 32 drones flying towards Moscow, as preparations for Victory Day celebrations on May 9, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on "Telegram" that air defenses were repelling Ukrainian drone attacks on the capital.

Earlier this week, Russia's Defense Ministry warned that it would respond to any Ukrainian attacks during the celebrations with a massive missile strike on the center of Kiev.

Last night, Russian air defense shot down 347 Ukrainian drones over the country's territory, as well as over the Sea of Azov, Caspian and Black Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, quoted by TASS.

"During the night before - from 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on May 6 (also Bulgarian time) to 7:00 a.m. on May 7, 347 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense forces on duty," the ministry said.