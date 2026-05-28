The head of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin today accused the NATO military alliance of undertaking practical preparations for a “large-scale conflict in the east“, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

He also said that the EU is arming itself at a rapid pace and is turning into a military alliance “directed against Russia“.

“At the same time, the North Atlantic Alliance is consistently increasing its military potential on the eastern flank, maintaining a high intensity of intelligence and training activities there, modernizing the existing infrastructure and building a new one“, he said Naryshkin, quoted by TASS, at an international meeting of senior security officials within the framework of the first International Security Forum under the auspices of the Security Council of Russia.

According to Naryshkin, the Europeans “are trying to thwart any attempts by Russia to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict and are providing comprehensive military and financial support to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev“. In his words, Europe is talking about “strategic exhaustion, and then defeat of Russia“ and “it is profitable for the European elites to prolong the Ukrainian conflict as long as possible“.

“At the same time, a decision has been made in Brussels and in the capitals of individual countries to turn a blind eye to any atrocities of the Kiev junta, no matter how sharply they contrast with the notorious democratic and human rights values“, Naryshkin noted.

He advised the West not to check whether the era of nuclear deterrence has ended.

“A number of corporations involved in information technology predict that in the future artificial intelligence technology will be able to influence the balance of power and the established order of nuclear deterrence. It comes to loud statements that the era of nuclear deterrence is over. This can only be answered with one thing – "the era of nuclear deterrence, thank God, has not even begun yet. And I would not advise the hawks in the Western camp to verify the veracity of this statement," he added.