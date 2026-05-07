Additional security measures are being introduced for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the event of a Ukrainian attack during the May 9 celebrations marking the anniversary of the victory in World War II. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by "Reuters".

"You know that on the eve of major holidays and, of course, perhaps most importantly, Victory Day in our country, additional security measures are always taken by the relevant special services," he noted.

Peskov specified that this was necessary this year because of the "terrorist threat" from Ukraine.

When asked if Putin's own security was being beefed up for the same reason, he replied: "Of course".

However, Peskov dismissed a report by CNN and other Western media outlets earlier this week citing an unnamed European intelligence agency that the Kremlin had sharply increased security around Putin due to fears of a coup or assassination attempt.

"I have a question for you. What is European intelligence? I am not aware of such a thing," he sneered.

Moscow is on high alert for a possible attempt by Ukraine to disrupt Saturday's events marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Putin will watch a military parade in Moscow's Red Square and is likely to deliver a speech.

In recent years, he has used the occasion to rally Russians behind the war in Ukraine, portraying modern-day soldiers as heroes following in the footsteps of those who defended the country in World War II.

Last week, Russia announced that for security reasons this year's May 9 parade would be held in a simplified form, without the usual display of weapons such as tanks and missiles.

On Monday, a high-rise building in southwest Moscow was hit by a drone. Today, Russia said its air defenses had destroyed 32 drones aimed at the capital.

Russia has repeatedly warned that it would respond to any Ukrainian strikes during Saturday's celebrations with a massive missile strike on central Kiev. It announced a ceasefire for May 8 and 9.

The truce was not agreed with Kiev, which in turn announced a two-day ceasefire that began at midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that Russia had not responded to Kiev's long-standing calls for a permanent ceasefire, adding that "human life is incomparably more valuable than "celebrating" any anniversary."