Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is no "immunity" for Israel's enemies, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

His remarks came today after an Israeli strike on a Hezbollah commander in the southern suburbs of Beirut, despite a ceasefire announced last month.

According to the Israeli army, the strike killed the commander of the elite "Radwan" unit, identified as Ahmad Ghalib Balut, also known as Malek Balut.

"He probably read in the press that he had immunity in Beirut. But that is no longer the case," Netanyahu said, adding that the commander had been planning attacks on Israeli forces and settlements from a "secret terrorist headquarters" in Beirut - claims that could not yet be independently verified.

"I say to our enemies in the clearest possible way: no terrorist is untouchable," the prime minister added.

The Israeli army said that since the beginning of the ceasefire with "Hezbollah" more than 220 fighters and commanders of the group have been killed. In the last week alone, 85 of its members have been eliminated.



Meanwhile, a US State Department official said that Israel and Lebanon would hold talks in Washington on May 14-15.