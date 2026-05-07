Russia declares ceasefire to mark anniversary of end of World War II

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that Moscow is declaring a ceasefire in Ukraine from midnight until May 10 to mark the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“During the celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, from midnight on May 8 to May 10, the Russian side declares a ceasefire“, the ministry announced on the social network “Telegram“.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that a two-day ceasefire would be observed.