Trump: Pakistan asked us to stop Operation Project Freedom

Pakistan has asked the United States to stop Operation Project Freedom, which is to escort ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz due to the military conflict, during negotiations with Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

“Pakistan and its leaders have performed admirably. They asked us not to do this during the negotiations“, he told reporters regarding the fate of “Project Freedom“.

Trump added that the US would resume the operation “if necessary“.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that the US president had stopped “Project Freedom“ after a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who expressed concern about the escalation.

Washington is talking to Tehran and a deal could be made, Trump confirmed.

“We are talking to Iran“, he told reporters, quoted by the White House press office. “A deal could happen any day. It might not happen. I think they want it more than I do,“ he added.

Trump said the peace proposal with Iran includes Tehran giving up its nuclear weapons and handing over its “nuclear dust“ to the United States.

“This is a proposal that is more than one page long. It basically says they will not have nuclear weapons. They will hand over nuclear dust and many other things that we we want“, Trump said.

Trump calls “nuclear dust“ the highly enriched uranium stored at Iran's nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow, which was the target of US airstrikes in June 2025.