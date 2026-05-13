China has announced that it welcomes US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Beijing and expressed its readiness to strengthen cooperation between the two countries to strengthen international stability, reports Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference that Beijing welcomes Trump's state visit.

He added that China is ready to work with the United States to expand interaction between the two countries and resolve existing disputes.

According to him, such cooperation would contribute to more stability and security in a world that is in a period of rapid change and international turmoil.