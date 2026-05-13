The Kremlin has rejected the possibility of holding peace talks with Kiev until the Ukrainian army withdraws from the eastern region of Donbas, partially controlled by Moscow, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"In order for a ceasefire to be established and to open the way for genuine peace talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must order Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and withdraw from Donbas," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his daily press conference.

In this way, he reiterated Moscow's main demand since the summer of 2024 for an end to the war, which was deemed unacceptable by Kiev.

"The two sides will then be able to calmly begin negotiations, which will inevitably be very difficult and will touch on very important details," Peskov assured.

Peskov made this statement after Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprising statement that the conflict in Ukraine "is coming to an end" during a press conference marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

The Russian president did not elaborate on his comment, which was later accompanied by criticism of the support for Kiev provided by Western countries.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the United States, have been stalled since the start of the war in the Middle East in February this year, Agence France-Presse recalls.

US President Donald Trump had announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides accusing each other of violating it.

Moscow indicated that it had resumed hostilities since the ceasefire expired on Monday.