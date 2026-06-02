Russia launches massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine. Four killed in Dnieper, some buried under rubble in Kiev

On the night of Tuesday, June 2, Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukrainian territory, UNIAN reports.

Four people were killed in the city of Dnieper, including a 73-year-old woman, and five others were injured. A two-story building and several apartments in a four-story building were partially destroyed.

Kiev Mayor Klitschko reported eight injuries in the capital, seven of whom were hospitalized. “In Solomyansky district, a fire broke out in a private house and a 15-story building as a result of falling debris, probably from a drone. In Goloseyevskoye, a clinic building is on fire. In the Shevchenko district, a fire broke out on the 4th and 5th floors of a 24-story residential building, probably as a result of a missile hitting a 24-story residential building. Emergency services are heading to the scene of the incident," the mayor said. Klitschko reported power outages in several areas of the capital.

In the Podil district, the structure of a multi-story residential building collapsed. Preliminary data indicate that there are people under the rubble.

In the Obolon district, cars are burning as a result of falling missile debris. “There were also fires at two addresses in open areas, near a kindergarten“, the mayor of Kiev reported.

In Nemyshlyansky district, six people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured.

A drone hit the industrial zone of Osnovyansky district, where a fire broke out.

Eight people were injured in Kharkiv.

Russia also struck a residential area in Sumy.

“Today, at about 1:05 a.m., the enemy struck a residential area in the city of Sumy. In Zarechensky district, a drone hit a multi-story residential building. The strike caused smoke. In Kovpakovskiy district, an enemy drone hit a private house, causing a fire on the roof. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. All necessary services are working on the spot. "The consequences of the enemy attack are being established," said Artyom Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy and secretary of the Sumy City Council.

At least 20 hits with various types of weapons were recorded in Zaporizhia, and information about the damage and injuries is being clarified.

Three people were injured in Kamenskoye, hospitalized in moderately serious condition