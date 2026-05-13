The Russian parliament approved in second and third reading a government bill that authorizes the use of the Russian army to protect Russian citizens facing arrest, criminal charges or other legal action by foreign courts, TASS reports.

According to current regulations, the Russian president has the authority to use the armed forces for tasks that go beyond their original purpose. The proposed legislation aims to clarify and expand these powers by allowing the president to direct the Russian armed forces to protect citizens from criminal prosecution by foreign and international courts operating outside of Russia's jurisdiction.

In addition, the bill grants state agencies, at the president's discretion, the authority to implement measures aimed at protecting Russian citizens in similar circumstances - regardless of whether they face arrest, criminal prosecution, or other legal proceedings abroad.

Once signed by the president, the bill will enter into force ten days after its official publication.