On full combat readiness! Alexander Lukashenko announces rotational mobilization

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced a rotational mobilization of selected military units to prepare them for war, TVP World reported, citing the Belarusian news agency Belta.

He specified that the new approach is in preparation for a possible "land operation". According to him, military units will be mobilized selectively. "If God wills, it will be possible to avoid it. We are all preparing for war," he said.

The strategy marks a departure from periodic large-scale exercises and will involve calling up units in turn for intensive combat training camps. The move follows combat readiness checks of the country's armed forces conducted by the Ministry of Defense. The inspections are part of Minsk's increased emphasis on the country's readiness for conflict.

In April, Lukashenko mobilized reserve officers after introducing conscription for men aged 18-27 in March.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russia is seeking to draw Belarus into its war against Ukraine and that roads and artillery positions have already been prepared near the two countries' border.

Belarus was one of Russia's closest allies during the war, allowing Moscow to use its territory as a launching pad for an invasion in 2022.