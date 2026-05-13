Vladimir Putin: Russian military will continue to modernize its nuclear power

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today that Moscow will continue to modernize its strategic nuclear forces and develop missile systems that, in his words, will be capable of overcoming any current and future defense systems, Reuters reported, citing information from Russian state agencies quoted by BTA.

Yesterday, Putin said that Russia will deploy its new strategic nuclear missile "Sarmat", designed to carry nuclear warheads for strikes thousands of kilometers - in the United States and Europe, by the end of this year. The Russian leader described it as "the most powerful in the world".