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Vladimir Putin: Russian military will continue to modernize its nuclear power

Vladimir Putin: Russian military will continue to modernize its nuclear power

Yesterday, Putin said that Russia will deploy its new strategic nuclear missile Sarmat, designed to carry nuclear warheads for strikes thousands of kilometers - in the United States and Europe, by the end of this year

Май 13, 2026 21:25 85

Vladimir Putin: Russian military will continue to modernize its nuclear power - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today that Moscow will continue to modernize its strategic nuclear forces and develop missile systems that, in his words, will be capable of overcoming any current and future defense systems, Reuters reported, citing information from Russian state agencies quoted by BTA.

Yesterday, Putin said that Russia will deploy its new strategic nuclear missile "Sarmat", designed to carry nuclear warheads for strikes thousands of kilometers - in the United States and Europe, by the end of this year. The Russian leader described it as "the most powerful in the world".